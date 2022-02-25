ABILENE – Grapeland’s Jason DeCluette signed his national letter of intent Thursday to play football at McMurry University in Abilene.
DeCluette was the lone member of Grapeland’s offensive line group to be selected to the All-District first team. He anchored a line that blocked for Cadarian Wiley – a near 2,000-yard rusher. DeCluette was also a member of the Padilla Poll Class 2A All-State second team.
“He’s always here and he’s always busy,” head coach Jordan Wood said. “I couldn’t be more proud and grateful for everything her brought to this program and everything he represented. I had a lot of people call and text asking me what he’s like. The best compliment I can give him is that he’s a football player. I don’t have to take about his physicals. He’s a football player and those college coaches know what I mean when I say that. Doesn’t matter where he’s at he’s going to make plays.”
DeCluette had several offers to go play on the next level but decided to stay close to home at McMurry University. While at Grapeland, he defined what it is to be an all-around athlete. He played football, basketball, baseball, track and powerlifting during his four-year career with the Sandies. That work ethic has led him to the opportunity to play football on the collegiate level.
“It was a tough four years having three different coaching staffs, but I got through it with my guys,” DeCluette said. “You realize how quickly these years past by. It flew by, but it was fun. And I’m grateful I get the chance to continue playing in college.”
DeCluette joins a McMurry program under the direction of head coach Jordan Neal. In three seasons under Neal's direction, McMurry has had 29 all-conference selections, one D3football.com All-Region honoree in Josh Smith (Fall 2021), one ASC Player of the Week, as well as three D3football.com National Team of the Week players.
“They’re getting a dedicated players who shows up everyday to work,” Wood said. “He’s a leader. Losing him is going to impact this program, but we’re proud of him and look forward to his future.”
