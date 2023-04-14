Grapeland Sandie Cole Goolsby signed his national letter of intent Thursday to play baseball at Hendrix College in Arkansas.
A glowing theme surrounded Goolsby as family, coaches and teammates congratulated him on officially taking the next step toward receiving a college education. The point emphasized with him was the type of character he brought into Grapeland’s locker room during his high school career.
“Cole has felt like a son to me,” Grapeland coach Tyler Terry said. “The thing I always loved about him was he never had a bad day. He showed up ready to work and give great effort. He’s going to be a very successful player just off his attitude alone. This was never a matter of if it was going to happen but when.”
Goolsby has been an active athlete being involved in basketball, football, baseball and golf. However, it’s the game of baseball that drew his love to play and continue to pursue the next level.
“I love the game itself,” Goolsby said about baseball. “It’s mentally and physically challenging, but it’s one that I’m up for. I don’t back down from challenges. I want to pursue a career in coaching so I can keep putting that love into the game.”
Goolsby’s mantra throughout his career has been heart over height. Despite some believing he doesn’t have the prototypical stature for a college athlete, It’s never discouraged him from placing expectations and goals on himself.
He looks up to players such as Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who despite only being 5’6” has carved out a superstar career in Major League Baseball.
“We want him around our locker room just for his energy,” Athletic Director Jordan Wood said. “He wants to get better. He pushed himself. We didn’t have to motivate him. He wanted to know what he could do to get an edge because his aspirations were always bigger than high school baseball. I’m excited he’s going somewhere he can be pushed and succeed.”
Hendrix’s baseball program is led by R.J. Thomas, who ranks second in wins in program history by any head coach. Thomas is in his second stint with the Warriors after spending eight seasons as a coach at Hendrix, serving as an assistant for two years (2005-06) before being elevated to the helm of the program for six (2007-12).
“They’re going to get 150% out of me,” Goolsby said. “They’re getting all of me on the field and in the classroom. I want to be a good role model for these guys back in Grapeland. Be the guy everybody looks up to. I want to be a leader.”
