Grapeland Sandie Trinity Miller signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play sprint football at Midway University in Kentucky.
Heart over size is a common theme you’ll find in smaller classifications and Miller carried that motto throughout his high school career. Starting at only 145 pounds, Miller mirrored as a starting offensive lineman for Grapeland and an inside linebacker.
Well, the burning desire to excel as an athlete earned Miller a chance to fulfill a dream the majority of high school athletes are unable to reach.
“Trinity is what I see as a real Sandie,” coach Matthew Gayle said. “He has a lot of heart even when he was the smallest player on the field. This is a dependable and hard-working young man with a lot of character. I’m very proud he can go play college football.”
2022 was the first year Sprint Football was added to the list of athletic programs at Midway University.
Players cannot weigh no more than 178 pounds in Sprint Football and it is a game that has been played for nearly a century at universities on the East Coast.
As described by the New York Times, Sprint Football is known for its ‘quick players and its ‘fast-paced style of play’. While NCAA and NAIA Football emphasizes strength and body weight, Sprint Football emphasizes speed and agility.
“I’m still nervous,” Miller said. “It felt great to get this done. It let's me know how much hard work paid off. When you work at something the coaches will see it.”
Midway’s Sprint Football program is led by Dan Davis. Davis was hired as the first-ever sprint football head coach at Midway University in August 2021.
Davis, who brings over 25 years of coaching experience to Midway, was most recently in the coaching ranks at Dakota College at Bottineau – a junior college in Bottineau, North Dakota. Davis was hired by the Jacks as an offensive line coach before quickly being named the defensive coordinator prior to the start of the 2013 season.
“I’m fired up about this opportunity for Trinity,” Athletic Director Jordan Wood said. “This last summer he was working 40 hours a week and still found time every day to work out. His work ethic is unmatched. If we could bottle up what he has we would be rich. He has a great motor. I’m proud of him.”
Nicholas Rae, who committed to play Sprint Football at Alderson Broaddus earlier this year, introduced the idea to Miller. They both worked on his film and sent it out for coaches to see.
“I’m going to miss being part of this program,” Miller said. “I’m going to miss my family, friends and being in this small town. But I’m glad I worked hard to earn this opportunity.”
