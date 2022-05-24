Grapeland Sandie Peyton Prater signed his national letter of intent Monday to play baseball at Jarvis Christian College.
Good character and positive work ethic are just a few of the traits coaches used to describe Prater at his signing day Monday afternoon. Prater was the first player Grapeland Athletic Director Jordan Woods met when he took the job last summer.
Prater was in the batting cages refining his craft, which now has ultimately paid off with an opportunity to play baseball on the next level.
“It’s a surreal moment for me,” Prater said. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I was little. I’m going to strive to get as far as I can with this. I feel like I’ve made my younger self proud.”
Prater is joining a Bulldog program led by Michael Holochuck who just completed his 10th season with Jarvis.
Coach Holochuck is dedicated to creating a culture of winning and excellence. He is determined to run a program in which everyone is motivated to being successful in the classroom, community and on field.
“Jarvis is in a rebuilding stage and I can be a good piece of that puzzle,” Prater said. “I want to help them be successful. I like how the coaches ran things out there. They’re very reliable and that was the biggest thing for me. It’s a great fit for me.”
Prater had to endure some change during his senior season with the hiring of first-year Grapeland coach Brock Lemire. Admittedly, he was skeptical of having to get adjusted to a new coach.
However, over the course of the year he was become like a “father figure” to Prater.
“He worked for this and he’s always been one I can count on,” Lemire said. “I wish I had more years with him. He accepted me and my coaches, which is a sign of maturity that many athletes don’t have nowadays.”
Prater marks the 20th athlete Lemire has helped send to the next level and each one has been just as special as the previous.
“It’s important for these younger guys to see this.” There’s a lot of kids here who can play baseball and seeing someone like Peyton go to the next level gives them hope they can do it too.”
Prater credits the previous senior classes before him for the motivation and leadership that helped him get to this place. It’s something he hopes he was able to pass down to athletes following in his footsteps.
“I want these next guys to be better than me,” Prater said. “It impacted me seeing other athletes from here going on to the next level. It helped me strive to be great. I’m thankful for this opportunity. I’m blessed. A lot of people who love this game sometimes don’t get this chance.”
