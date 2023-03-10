Grapeland Sandie Nicholas Rae fulfilled a dream he never though was possible Thursday when he signed his national letter of intent to play football at Alderson Broaddus University in West Virginia.
“It’s a dream come true,” Rae said. “I never thought I was going to go to college. After I got hurt, I was probably going to quit football, but my parents didn’t let me and now I’m going to sing my name on a letter of intent to play college football.”
At 5’ 8”, Rae isn’t everyone’s prototypical defensive lineman. However, overcoming adversity has become customary to him. The majority of his first two years in high school was spent watching from the sidelines. He had a breakout junior season where he accumulated 53 tackles and 13 tackles for loss in 10 games.
Unfortunately, after hoping to build on top of an impressive year, Rae was injured one game into his senior season. His high school football career was done before he had a good chance to say goodbye.
“For him to lose his senior year after just one game he deserved this,” head football coach Jordan Woods said. “It’s a true dedication to his hard work and perseverance. He’s not the biggest of guys, but he does outwork everyone. He’s earned this opportunity to go play.”
Admittedly, Rae cried every game knowing he was unable to step out onto the field with his teammates.
“It hurt not being able to run out with my team on Friday nights,” Rae said. “And that last game was the hardest thing I’ve probably ever done in football. I’ve cried, sweated and worked with those guys. It’s a brotherhood. They’re my family and I love every single one of them.”
Now Rae gets to start a new chapter who perhaps has the most fitting team name for a player like him, “The Battlers.” Branded across their athletic halls is the motto “become a battler.” And that’s what has gotten Rae to this point. Becoming a battler.
“What has separated [Nick] here is his work ethic,” Wood said. “Whatever he does at that level he’s going to be successful because you’re not going to outwork him. That’s what’s exciting about him.”
Alderson Broaddus is under the direction of Travis Everhart who took over the head football coach role on December 12, 2019. Entering the 2022 season, Everhart will enter his 24th year of coaching, which has been spread throughout every level of football.
“I got to take what’s mine,” Rae said about overcoming doubt. “They’re going to get someone who cares about the sport, the team and family. They’re going to get one of the hardest workers that they’ve ever had and I plan on making an impact. Even if that’s me sitting on the side cheering on my team, I’ll be the loudest cheerleader out there.”
