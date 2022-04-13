BETHANY, OK – Grapeland Sandiette Kamryn Spark signed her letter of intent Monday to play Rugby at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma.
It was a special day for Spark as she signed to fulfill her dreams of playing sports on the collegiate level. It was also an intriguing experience for many involved as it’s not every day an East Texas athlete signs to play the sport of Rugby.
A few minutes with Spark and you can get a glimpse into how passionate she is about a sport not many are knowledgeable on. She played football until her freshman year of high school where she was told she wouldn’t be able to compete on their football team.
Why? Because she was a girl.
Instead of giving up on her love of the physicality of football, she found a different avenue to pursue. She was invited to a Rugy practice by a friend who also had played football with her. The connection was instant as she began to fall in love with the game.
“I love contact.” Spark said. “I didn’t know much about Rugby. I looked like a stick-on water. It was different, but I got to tackle. I’m a contact person, so it was a good fit for me.”
That love and willingness to try a new sport has offered her to be apart of history. The Southern Nazarene Athletic Department officially joined the list of emerging varsity rugby programs within small college athletics this Spring.
SNU’s Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Danny Thomason announced the hiring of Aric Gilliland, the head coach of the program.
SNU is seeking to start competition with their Men’s team in the Spring of 2022 competing in rugby 7’s (7v7) and plans to participate in the Fall of 2022 in rugby 15’s (15v15) with both programs.
SNU Rugby will be an independent member of the NCR (National Collegiate Rugby) and will join a division to be determined later. Being an independent member will allow the program to play other in-state schools such as Oklahoma University, Oklahoma State University and other regional opponents.
Southern Nazarene will be one of the few varsity clubs in the region, with the next closest program in Springfield, Missouri at Drury University and Socorro, New Mexico with New Mexico Tech.
“This gives some of [Grapeland’s] younger players a chance to look up to me,” Spark said. “You don’t have to be a guy to enjoy contact. It proves girls can still show up and show out in contact sports.”
