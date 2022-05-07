BEAUMONT – Grapeland Sandie Cadarian Wiley signed his national letter of intent Friday to play football at Lamar University in Beaumont.
The wait is finally over to see where Grapeland’s star running back was going to land. After months of sorting through various college offers, Wiley selected Lamar University as his future home on the collegiate level.
“This whole process has been quite challenging,” Wiley said. “To finally find a home is a great feeling.”
The road wasn’t easy for Grapeland’s senior running back that capped off his high school career with his highest rushing total yet. After rushing for 1,300 yards his junior year, he put up 1,879 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns (both career highs). He earned All-District first-team honors and was a member of the All-Area “Elite Team.”
“It was a point I felt like none of this was going to happen like I thought it was,” Wiley said. “We got later in the process and things finally started to pick up. But I know at times you’re going to face adversity. I have the heart and pride to overcome all of it.”
Wiley’s recruitment process was altered a bit due to the fact he works during the summer. That time is usually where most college recruits are given the chance to experience the camp circuits these colleges coaches like them to do so they can offer them early.
However, Lamar was persistent on doing whatever it took to have Wiley be apart of their program.
“They loved him right there on the spot,” Grapeland head football coach Jordan Woods said. “We trust that staff. They were thorough and honest with us. He’s going to flourish at the next level and most colleges were in agreeance that Lamar got a steal.”
With a 6’10” wingspan, Lamar envisions Wiley as a contributor at either safety or cornerback. Though Wiley is known for his prowess at running back, defensive back isn’t foreign territory for him as he finished his high school career with 229 tackles, five interceptions and nine fumble recoveries.
Outside of his dynamic athletic ability, what stood out during the signing ceremony was the number of speakers that commented on his character. It’s something that Wiley takes pride in just as much as his play on the field.
“He’s one of the best kids you can ever be around,” Woods said. “Not only does he make the right choices, but he influences other to do so. He’ll see someone on social media doing something they shouldn’t be doing and message them about it. He’s that type of leader.”
