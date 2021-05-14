NECHES – Neches Lady Tiger Kacie Kimbrough officially signed her national letter of intent Tuesday to play volleyball at the University of Texas at Tyler.
Many coaches and players would describe Kimbrough as a special talent and one of the more dominant athletes that has come through Neches over the past decade.
She leaves a three-time state champion in volleyball, a two-time state tournament MVP, an all-state player and a district MVP. Now she's getting her opportunity to take those talents to the collegiate level.
“This shows the kids if they work hard and just play, things will come to them,” said Andy Snider, athletic director. “She's always had raw ability, but it's a lot she had to learn. She continued to work hard to to earn this. With her work ethic I can't see her not succeeding on the next level.”
Kimbrough goes from one winning volleyball program with Neches to another with UT-Tyler.
UT-Tyler volleyball came in at No. 11 in the final AVCA Division II Coaches Top 25 Poll. The Patriots entered the Division II Top 25 Poll back on Feb. 24 in week four and continued to climb the polls after claiming their Division Championship with a regular season record of 12-0 in a shortened 2021 spring season for the Lone Star Conference.
Head coach Lyndsay Mashe was named the 2021 Lone Star Conference Coach of the Year after establishing UT-Tyler as a contender at the top of the league entering the potential first season of full-fledged Division II status for the Patriots next fall.
“Coach Mashe was so sweet and feisty when I first met her,” Kimbrough said. “She acts like a mother figure to a lot of the girls. And I love that. College may be a little scary when I get there, but having a mom figure that has your back is something I'll need.”
Kimbrough will be adapting to another coaching personality at UT-Tyler after playing under first-year Neches head coach Jenna Jenkins in her senior season.
“I feel so lucky and blessed to have her for a year,” Jenkins said. “She's the hardest working kid. From the first day of two-a-days she was the first one finished with every workout we did. She was a game changer for us. She's a special athlete that we'll miss.”
Besides the long list of volleyball accomplishments Kimbrough leaves behind at Neches, she was also a state qualifier in cross country, a third-place medalist in the high jump at the UIL state competition and the leading scorer on the most successful Lady Tiger basketball team since 2012.
“I've been playing with these girls since before middle school,” Kimbrough said. “Knowing I'm never going to play in this gym again is sad. But I know there's still a lot of talent yet to be shown at Neches. We have a lot of athletes here and I hope a lot of eyes continue to be on our school.”
