Palestine Ladycats Camila Dominguez and Dokata Reid signed their national letters of intent Friday to play collegiate soccer. Dominguez will attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Hartford, Connecticut. Reid signed with Sterling College in Sterling, Kansas.
Two of the more prominent members of the Ladycats soccer program officially signed their name to begin the next chapters of their careers. Dominguez has been a historically great player for Palestine. In her junior season Dominguez became the program’s all-time leading scorer.
A month later she crossed the 100 career goals milestone in route to being named District MVP and an All-Region player.
“She’s a great kid who loves to work,” head coach Luis Hernandez said. “She’s our captain, so her impact is tremendous for our team. Even when we’re down on the score she always finds the words to lift our spirits and encourage the kids.”
Dominguez joins a program led by BreLynn Nasypany-Cicero. In 2016, her first season with the Engineers, she helped the program reach unprecedented heights with the team advancing to the Liberty League Tournament championship game for the first time. RPI finished 14-5-1 - the third most wins in a single season - and seven student-athletes earned All-League with three garnering All-Region.
Reid has had her fair share of obstacles to overcome in order to get where she’s at. She had ACL surgery during her junior year, but has since bounced back this season.
“To be at the level she’s at right now after last year is awesome,” Hernandez said. “She’s one of the hardest workers I know. She’s coachable. I try to teach all my athletes to play one more position and they’re getting someone who’s skilled in multiple spots. She’s showcased that for us and it’ll be on display at the next level.”
Sterling is under new direction at both their lead and assistant positions. Justin McCain is currently in his first season as head coach, along with assistant coach Ouriya Maiga.
“These girls have made Palestine proud,” Hernandez said. “They’ve been amazing leaders and players. We wish them the best of luck and we know they’re going to represent us well at the college level.”
