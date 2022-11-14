Palestine Ladycat Ay’Lasia Fantroy signed her national letter of intent Friday to play basketball at Ohio University.
Joined by family, friends and coaches, Fantroy made the next step in her dream of playing on the collegiate level. She’s enjoyed a satisfying career as a member of the Ladycats in being a two-time District MVP and the Area’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.
She helped lead them to an undefeated district championship her junior season before dropping 14 points and 15 rebounds in securing their first area championship since 2001.
“It’s gratifying seeing it after the challenges I put her through as a player and a person,” former Ladycats Head Coach Nicole Anderson said. “I’m incredibly proud of her and the efforts her teammates made in order to get her here. I’m happy she allowed me to be a little bit of that piece of the pie for her.”
Fantroy averaged 17 points per game, 8.4 rebounds and seven assists in Anderson’s final year with the team. And Anderson expects her game to translate to the collegiate level from both a physical and mental sense.
“They’re getting an incredible athlete,” Anderson said. “One who is very cerebral. They’re going to have to continue to break down the game for her because she wants to learn it. Once she fully learns it they’re going to have someone who leads well, communicates, wants to be coached and has the ability to back up her play.”
Fantroy is off to another impressive start in her senior season under new head coach Daniel Nichols. Fantroy had 12 points and 10 rebounds in only one half of play against Teague before scoring 24 points Saturday against North Forney.
“This is exciting and a honor to be able to sign with a Division-I university,” Nichols said. “Ohio University is getting a steal.”
Ohio University is under the leadership of Bob Bolden who is the winningest coach in program history at 163 victories heading into the 2020-21 season at Ohio. Boldon broke the program record in 2018-19 in a win at Miami and reached the 100-win mark faster than any coach in Ohio history. OU has taken down seven Power Five teams in his time at Ohio, including one win over Big Ten teams in each season since 2015.
Boldon led the Bobcats to a historic season in 2018-19, becoming the first head coach to win 30 games in one season at Ohio University in either the women's or men's program.
