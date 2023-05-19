Palestine Ladycat Jan’aa Johnson signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play basketball at Texas College.
Johnson was one of the most impactful leaders for the Ladycats athletic program. Head volleyball coach Stephanie Dillard described her as a “behind the scenes leader,” despite her maintaining more of a reserved public demeanor. She was one who accepted the responsibility of leadership when needed, which was evident in her success across multiple sports.
In her senior season, she was an All-District, and All-Area, honoree in basketball and volleyball. She was also a participant in the 18th annual Azalea Orthopedics All-Star High School Basketball Classic.
“Jan’aa is special because she is a natural-born leader,” head volleyball coach Stephanie Dillard said. “She was a silent leader, but it came naturally to her. She has this natural charisma that the girls are attached to. Everyone looked to her to set the tempo. The team rallied around her.”
Outside of her ability to contribute on the court, both her volleyball and basketball coaches emphasized her relentless work ethic.
“She has a desire to get better in every aspect of life,” head basketball coach Daniel Nichols said. “She was probably the only player on the team that stayed after practice every day to work on her skills. There were times she stayed on game days to get work in. I’m proud of her and her willingness to always be better.”
Johnson was the Ladycats second-leading scorer on the year at 11.1 points per game. She also averaged eight rebounds, 2.1 steals and two blocks. She recorded 11 double-doubles during the season as well. She’s a player that was able to determine the momentum of the game with her presence and, at times, acted as an assistant coach with her ability to push other players.
“We’re losing a good example for our younger kids,” Nichols said. “I hope the younger group saw her and can follow the example she set and we can continue to improve and get better at Palestine.”
Though she signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Texas College, there’s still a possibility for her to be a dual athlete with volleyball. Johnson led Palestine in kills with 153. The middle hitter also had 51 digs, 37 blocks and 24 aces.
“I want [our younger] players to be confident in everything they do,” Johnson said. “I want them to make the right choices and have an opportunity to play on the next level. Just be yourself, stay humble and go to work."
