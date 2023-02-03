Palestine Ladycats Jocelyn Musil and Yanelli Ruiz signed their national letters of intent to play collegiate sports. Musil will play soccer at Tyler Junior college, while Ruiz will run track at Jacksonville College.
Two integral parts of Ladycats athletics took a significant step towards their future Wednesday. Musil has been a multi-sport athlete for Palestine. She’s competed in basketball and track with Palestine, while playing club soccer outside of school.
Her dedication and work ethic has landed her an opportunity to play soccer with the Lady Apaches. Though her on-field talent has taken her to the next level, it is her character while at Palestine that has left a resounding effect on her coaches.
“Jocelyn is one of the best people I’ve ever coached,” former Ladycats basketball coach Nicole Anderson said. “She’s the epitome of a student-athlete in every sense of the word From character, commitment, work ethic and being trustworthy. All of those things are what every coach wants.”
Musil will join a program that has won five national championships with two in the past four years. TJC, who has 62 national championships, is second only to Indian River State College in Fort Pierce, Florida, who holds the No. 1 spot in national championships with 88, all but two of which are in either men’s or women’s swimming and diving.
Ruiz has been one of Palestine’s best runners the past few years and is coming off a regional track meet qualification in cross country.
“Being our top runner and being around her has been great,” head coach Luis Hernandez said. “We love her. She’s always worked hard and pushed herself. And as a coach that’s all you can ask a kid to do for you.”
Ruiz has finished as their top runner in all three of their previous regional cross county meets. She was the fifth best runner overall at their district meet this past cross-country season.
“Nowadays it’s hard to get kids to be motivated and I’ve never had that with her,” Hernandez said. “She allows you to coach her. She’s the type of kid who wants me to push her. That’s the type of kids you want. We’re happy for her and going to miss her next year.”
