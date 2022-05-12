Westwood Panther Noah Cheatham inked his letter of intent Tuesday to play baseball at Eastfield Junior College in Mesquite.

MESQUITE – Westwood Panther Noah Cheatham inked his letter of intent Tuesday to play baseball at Eastfield Junior College in Mesquite.

“I’m excited I’m getting this chance to play baseball in college,” Cheatham said. “Coaches were super nice, straightforward and knowledgeable. They have a great pitching staff there.”

Though Cheatham is still a Panther until he crosses the stage in a few weeks, it was a bit surreal when he took his final swing as a member of Westwood’s program. He’s been one of the programs key members and a standout All-District player.

Cheatham joins a staff led by Michael Martin who Michael Martin took the reins of the Harvester baseball program in Fall 2001.

Since then, he has helped produce 27 National Junior College Athletic Association All-American players and 102 All Conference/All-Region players. He has also helped hundreds of his players find spots with four-year college/university teams.

Martin has had the Eastfield Baseball team in the NJCAA National poll 18 of his 20 years. Under Coach Michael Martin the Harvesters have amassed over 600 wins giving Martin over 700 for his career. The American Baseball Coaches Association also has honored Martin and his fantastic work by naming him NJCAA Division III Coach of the Year twice.

“Love this kid to death and he deserves the world,” head coach Keenan Lott said. “He’s going to be one of the athletes to make it out of here. Some kids go in and are done within a year. I wouldn’t bet it on him. He’s going to love the process of being a college baseball player.”

Though Cheatham has been a multi-sport athlete for Westwood, he now gets the opportunity to focus his entire attention on maximizing his baseball skills.

“He knows he’s good but he’s still his hardest critic,” Lott said. “He has improved every day. It’s about defeating the mental side of the game with him. The tool are there. He’s going to be a fantastic college player.”

For Cheatham, his final message to his teammates is: “Never take a play off,” Cheatham said. “Always perform the best you can every day and make sure you’re consistently better. That’s what I hope I leave here at Westwood.”