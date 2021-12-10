TYLER – Westwood Lady Panther Jaysa Coney signed her letter of intent Wednesday to run track at the University of Texas in Tyler.
Heading into her senior year, Coney already owns school records in the 100-meter and 200-meter races. She brought home a pair of silver medals in both races at the UIL state track meet in her junior year and is now focused on improving her times before she begins the next chapter of her athletic career.
Wednesday, she became one step closer to beginning that journey as UT Tyler offered her a full scholarship to compete on the next level.
“I feel successful,” Coney said after she signed her letter of intent. “It’s a happy day. I always knew I wanted to run track in college. I use to want to go far away, but after I visited with UT Tyler I felt that was the place for me.”
Coney is a multi-sport athlete for Westwood – receiving awards in volleyball, basketball, and track. And her ability to adapt to multiple sports and coaches has left an undeniable impression on those who have had the opportunity to coach her.
“It’s always good to see things like this come to fruition for a kid who works like her,” track coach Ross Bishop said. “You see all the hard work and time start to pay off for her.”
Coney has coupled her natural talent with an infectious work ethic. It’s what helped her punch her ticket to state last year after missing out on the opportunity during her sophomore year due to COVID.
“She would tell me 'I don't care how much I whine; I don't care how much I complain, make me do it,'” Bishop said. “Whatever it is, no matter what mood she is in, she wanted to work. That maturity needed to complement her talent.
Coaches continued to rave about how willing she is to be coached. In fact, before her state meet last year, something Coney prided herself on was her mental toughness. And how her maturity level has grown since being in the Westwood program.
“The relationship I have with Jaysa Coney is unlike any other,” head volleyball and basketball coach Daylyn Harris said. “I get her year-round. Sometimes that could cause you to bud heads, but there has never been a moment I’ve had any issues with her. She’s a quality kid and leader. You want a kid like her in every program. She’s the ideal student-athlete.”
Being a former college athlete herself, Harris has an added understanding of how special it is to receive the opportunity to play on the collegiate level.
“This is the entire reason I came back to the high school level,” Harris said. “I want to help set up a chance for our kids to be successful. She’s not the first and she won’t be the last to experience this. This is her moment and she’s been working for this before I even came into her world. I know those coaches at UT Tyler will be amazed at the type of athlete and student she is. She’s my baby. That kid works hard every single day.”
For Coney, though Wednesday was filled was a celebration for her next step, it hadn’t yet hit her that this is her final year at Westwood.
“I haven’t had that sad moment yet,” Coney said. “But I appreciate the support I’ve gotten. I hope this motivates some of the younger athletes to get this point.”
