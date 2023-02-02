Westwood Panther Matthew Gomez signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to play football at East Texas Baptist University.
One of Westwood’s inherited leaders under head coach Richard Bishop has officially taken another step towards furthering his athletic career. From an eighth grader to a senior captain, Coach Bishop stood in admiration of another one of his athletes earning an opportunity to play on the next level and further their academic career.
He’s grown the program with us,” Bishop said. “Sometimes you have those kids you’ll always remember and who is special to you. He wants to be a coach in the future and if I’m lucky enough to hire him I’ll do that. ETBU doesn’t understand what they’re getting in Matthew from a leadership perspective. He’ll be the hardest worker in their program.”
As a four-year varsity starter, Gomez has enjoyed a successful athletic career with Westwood. His tenure was highlighted by being a part of the first Westwood football team to reach the playoffs since 2015.
“It was something I always wanted to accomplish,” Gomez said. “It’s the standard now. You can’t underachieve. It means a lot to be a part of the group that set the standard. We have a bright future here if they come to work every day.”
Gomez was an All-District first-team selection on both the offensive line and as an inside linebacker. He also received All-Area honors in both positions. He’ll transition from the Westwood program to an ETBU program led by Calvin Ruzicka.
Ruzicka has served as the Defensive Coordinator and Assistant Head Coach at ETBU since 2018 before being promoted to head coach in November 2022. Before coming to University Hill, Ruzicka spent 17 years at Cedar Hill High School, where he won Texas state championships in 2006, 2013, and 2014 and was state runner-up in 2012.
“Everyone treated me like family there,” Gomez said. “It’s a good atmosphere and energy. The coaches prioritize church and education even more than football. That was big for me.”
More than the hole Gomez will leave on the field, Bishop highlighted the type of leader that is leaving Westwood.
“He’s going to be successful in whatever he does because of his character and work ethic,” Bishop said. “His mentality is just a little bit different. I wish I could implant that in all my kids. I love him to death and hopefully, we’ll find the next Matthew Gomez to lead our locker room.”
