Westwood Lady Panther Madyson Hatten signed her letter of intent Monday to play soccer at Southwestern Adventist University in Keene.
Westwood’s season leader in goals and an All-District first-team honoree, Hatten has proved much since she joined the Lady Panthers soccer program her sophomore year. Hatten finished the season with 19 goals, which was a drastic increase from her junior season when she registered four goals.
“Southwest Adventist is getting raw talent,” head coach Stan Kowalski said. “It’s rewarding knowing that the work she’s put in got noticed by college programs. Madyson has the determination to get what she wants to be accomplished.”
Hatten marks the third Lady Panther, so far, to get an opportunity to play soccer on the collegiate level. Brianna Knight signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Austin College, while Kimberly Moye signed to play soccer at John Melvin University in Crowley, Louisiana.
“It feels good to be going farther to do something I love to do,” Hatten said. “I love this sport and now I can go play somewhere that can take me further.”
Hatten and her squad were unable to accomplish their goal of making the playoffs this year, but she hopes there’s a foundation set that the younger players will build on in the coming years.
“It hurt them not to make the playoffs,” Kowalski said. “But it shows that they cared. That’s the type of player they’re getting on the next level. Someone who will adjust their game to what the team needs. She’s always been someone more about us than me.”
