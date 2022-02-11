PALESTINE – Westwood Panther Travis Jones signed his National letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Trinity Valley Community College.
“It’s a testament to Travis and the family of all the hard work they put in way before I got here,” head coach Richard Bishop said. “He was an incoming freshman when I took the job and you see the dedication he has put in. Being a kicker is like being a quarterback – you’re never in the spotlight until you’re in the spotlight. It’s a make one miss one position. I’m proud kids can come to Westwood to fulfill their dreams and become better men.”
Jones has been a staple at the kicker position for the Westwood Panthers for the past three seasons. He has been named second-team All-District the past two seasons as the main kicker for the Panthers. Wednesday, his hard work and commitment finally paid off.
“It feels amazing,” Jones said about inking his letter of intent. “It was my goal to play for them. They send out a lot of Division I players and have a really good kicking coach that can help me reach my peak.”
Though he’ll leave Westwood as one of their more prominent players, his football career was nearly non-existent. He had lost his motivation to play and was ready to sit out his freshman year. A conversation with his dad inspired him to give it one more go under first-year head coach Richard Bishop.
“He was timid and insecure about his abilities as a freshman,” Bishop said. “He didn’t know how good he could be. We put him in some big spots. He won the first district ball game with me as the head coach. He made some big ones throughout his career. It was fun seeing that maturation process. He’s a leader.”
Jones joins a TVCC program led by head coach Sherard Poteete who is in his fourth season at the helm. The past two seasons, the Cardinals have compiled a 13-6 record. This past spring in the delayed 2020 season, they were 6-2 and finished third. In 2019, the Cardinals went 7-4 and were the only Texas team to compete in a bowl game, played in the Midwest Bowl Classic.
In his inaugural season as head coach in 2018, the Cardinals posted a 4-5 season mark. They were 3-4 in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference, just missing the regional playoffs by one game.
In his final season as offensive coordinator in 2017, the Poteete-led Cardinal offense helped the Cardinals to a fourth straight SWJCFC regular-season title, a fifth straight No. 1 seed in the SWJCFC regional playoffs and to the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl for a second straight year and fourth time in five years.
“[For the younger players], continue to work hard and push through those doubts you may have,” Jones said. “You have to stay strong through everything. Don’t give up and strive to be the best you can be.
