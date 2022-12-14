Westwood Lady Panther Brianna Knight signed her national letter of intent Monday to play soccer at Austin College in Sherman.
After taking a step away from soccer, Knight returned to the field last year with the Westwood Lady Panthers. Knight was attending Elkhart High School until her dad, Biff Knight, got an opportunity to coach soccer at Westwood.
Knight scored six goals in her junior season and was named to the All-District team. Now, she has been presented with the opportunity to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level.
“It’s crazy to me because I took a break from playing, so I never thought that I would get to do this,” Knight said. “It’s always been a dream of mine. It’s a big moment for me, so it felt relieving to be able to.”
Knight said Austin College gives her the best opportunity for her to excel on the field and in the classroom. She’ll be pursuing a career in education, as well as eventually participating in their master’s program.
“You can tell it’s a family atmosphere there,” Knight said. “They tried to include everyone’s families and do a lot of events with them. That was important to me. They were very hospitable and it made a good impression on me.”
Knight’s signing also represents the strides Westwood’s soccer program has made over the past couple of years. It shows how improved they are as a program and also exposes their younger players to what they can achieve with hard work.
“Hopefully it’s lighting a fire under some of the other girls,” Head Coach Stan Kowalski said. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. The future is bright. It helps with our recruiting of our junior high girls. They see this and realize it’s something capable coming from Westwood.”
Austin College’s women’s soccer program is now under the direction of Kevin Gregory who now enters his first year with the school. Gregory worked as the head coach at Bluffton, located in Bluffton, Ohio, from 2018-2021. While there, Gregory recruited and maintained the largest roster in that program's history, as well as its highest conference finish since 2011.
“I hope to be a role model for the younger class,” Knight said. “This is an attainable goal if they want to play at the next level.”
Knight and the Lady Panthers open their season on Jan. 2 against the Mexia Ladycats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.