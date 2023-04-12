Westwood Panther Gerardo Lavin-Fernandez signed his letter of intent Tuesday to play football at Baker University in Kansas.
It’s been a unique and inspiring story when discussing Lavin-Ferandez’s journey toward college football. What began as an uncertainty morphed into a ticket to a football scholarship at Baker University.
When Bishop arrived at Westwood in 2018, Lavin-Fernandez showed little interest in playing football. In fact, he wasn’t even participating in athletics. It wasn’t until teammate Matthew Gomez convinced Lavin-Fernandez to join the team during his freshmen year that he first stepped foot on a football field.
“I was scared to get out there,” Lavin-Fernandez said. “I didn’t see how good I could be. Once I got in my comfort zone I started regretting not playing earlier.”
Unfortunately, he didn’t find that comfort zone until later in his high school career. He spent time as a backup lineman in junior varsity his freshman year where he saw little playing time. The COVID-19 pandemic complicated his sophomore year as he spent the year at home.
He attempted to make a comeback in his junior season after sitting out the entire year before. A difficult transition, but one he was determined to make. He earned a starting role, though he knew it was more to build on heading into his senior season.
After an offseason of grinding, he improved in what head coach Richard Bishop said was “night and day” from his junior season. He ended his senior campaign as District Offensive Lineman of the Year and helped lead Westwood to their first playoff berth since 2016.
“He’s got that ferociousness about him,” Bishop said. “He dominates the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball. He made his presence felt. He, Matthew [Gomez] and [Ayden] Coker were the heartbeats of our team. They set the tone from a physicality and character standpoint. They were a huge part in changing the trajectory of this program.”
Not only did his play earn him a chance to play on the collegiate level, but it earned him a full ride to college in what one Baker coach described as their biggest offensive lineman recruit this year.
“I hope I inspired some of our younger guys here,” Lavin-Fernandez said. “I know in practice I pushed them. It’s because I could see they were just like I was. It didn’t matter if they lost or won reps. Don’t be afraid to go out there and work.”
What’s leaving Westwood’s locker room is not only the fun-loving, laid-back, life of the party teammate but one who hopes he served as a good leader.
“[Baker] is getting a guy that automatically illuminates and builds trust in the locker room,” Bishop said. “I don’t think he’s ever lied to me. He’s always done what he said he was going to do. Honesty, trustworthiness and integrity all are character traits you’re looking for in a teammate. He’s going to have a great career at Baker.”
