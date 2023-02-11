Westwood Lady Panther Kimberly Moye signed her national letter of intent Friday to play soccer at John Melvin University in Crowley, Louisiana.
A proud moment amongst her coaches, teammates and family as Moye officially signed her name to begin the next chapter of her athletic career. It goes without question that any athlete presented with the opportunity to play on the next level has shown a skillset that college coaches believe will transition to the next level.
However, what isn’t shown on film is the character and work ethic that has earned Moye this opportunity.
“She’s one of those athletes you don’t ever have to ask her twice to do something,” Westwood head girls soccer coach Stan Kowalski said. “Whatever you ask she’s going to do it to the best of her ability. That’s why she became a captain as a sophomore. She showed the characteristics of a leader.”
What began as a new endeavor her ninth-grade year has blossomed into a four-year career with the Lady Panthers. Prior to her freshman year, Moye had never officially played soccer. She made the team as a freshman and became a captain a year later.
“Hopefully the younger players will see even if you start late you still have a chance to go somewhere bigger,” Moye said. “I love my team and I love this school. Every year we’ve gotten better. We have a lot of talented players here. They’re continuing to grow their skill sets.”
Moye marks the second Lady Panther this year to sign a letter of intent to play college soccer. Brianna Knight signed her in December to play for Austin College in Sherman.
“JMU is getting a spark plug in Moye, Kowalski said. “That’s whether she’s hurt or sick, she’s not going to use that as an excuse. I don’t how many times in the last two years she’s played hurt. Her college coaches our getting somebody they can depend on.”
