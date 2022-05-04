JACKSON, MS – Westwood Panthers Kamran Savage and Kylance Parish signed their National letters of intent Monday to play football at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.
Westwood’s senior duo are staying together for the foreseeable future as they’ll both be headed to the same college.
“Everything we do is for the kids,” Westwood athletic director Richard Bishop said. “We were fortunate enough to have two great athletes. It’s fulfilling for me to see kids from Westwood to have that opportunity. People think you can’t do it here. Well, it’s happening. You can get all your dreams realized right here.”
Both players nearly help lead Westwood’s football team to their first playoff appearance under Bishop. Savage was a member of the All-Area Elite team after recording 10 sacks on the year. He was a unanimous first-team All-District selection and was proclaimed one of the most talented players Bishop had the opportunity to coach.
“He has a lot of untapped potential,’ Bishop said. “I don’t think he understands how good he is yet. He’s going to have an outstanding college career. Him and [Ky] helped build this thing from the ground up. They were foundational blocks that set the precedent for Westwood football is going to be in the future.”
Parish was also a member of the All-Area football and earned first-team All-District honors while dealing with an injury through majority of their district games.
“I feel accomplished,” Parish said. “My coaches and teammates here made me what I am today. They’ve made me a better person. We proved people from Westwood can enjoy days like this. I know somedays are harder than others, but just don’t stop trying.”
Savage and Parish will join a Millsaps program headed by Isaac Carter who will be in his third season over the Millsaps program once the duo arrive. He’s coached 11 All-Conference members, four NFF Hampshire Honor Society honorees and the first student-athlete in program history to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Football Team in Liam Vincifora.
“I’m ready for a new path and to see what the future holds for me,” Savage said. “The coaches at Millsaps seemed great and showed a lot of interest in me. I hope this shows the younger players that if you keep working you’ll get noticed.”
