Westwood Panther Luke Williams signed his national letter of intent Monday to play collegiate baseball at Howard Payne University.
It was an unexpected decision for Williams to start his next chapter with Howard Payne, but one he is excited to begin.
He joins former Westwood Panther standout Jason Hollingsworth who recently finished his freshman year with the Yellow Jackets.
Frankston Indian Tyler Fridinger also signed to play baseball with Howard Payne earlier this year.
Williams reached out to head coach Stephen Lynn about a possible opportunity to join the Yellow Jackets this upcoming spring season and was delighted to hear they had a spot for him on the team.
“I loved visiting Brownwood,” Williams said. “It's beautiful scenery and the coaches have that hard-working, championship mentality. It was something I wanted to be a part of.”
Lynn became the head coach of the Yellow Jackets in May of 2005 after serving as interim head coach for the 2005 season and an assistant coach for Howard Payne five months before that.
Coach Lynn has produced over 30 different all-conference players in his time so far as the head man of the Howard Payne program.
In 2019, the Yellow Jackets won the American Southwest Conference regular season championship with a 17-4 league mark (26-16 overall) hosting the ASC Championship Tournament for the first time in school history.
In 2014, Lynn led the Jackets to their first conference tournament appearance since 2002 and their third since joining the ASC. The Jackets had narrowly missed the ASC tournament in the three previous seasons (2011-2013).
Since then HPU has made five of six ASC tournaments (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019) and been highly competitive in the ASC championship race under his direction.
“I have championship expectations when I get to Howard Payne,” Williams said.
Williams earned second team All-District honors at infielder for the Panthers in his senior season.
