PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats saw three of their athletes sign their national letters of intent Wednesday.
Jarrett Henry signed to play football at Trinity Valley Community College. Mason Mitchell signed to play football for Central Oklahoma and Kobey Taylor signed to run track at Northwest Technical College in Kansas.
Henry started in 35 games for the Wildcats since being plugged in on the offensive line his sophomore year. He’s been a key in Palestine’s run-heavy approach and graded out at 97% on the year. He was also credited with 56 pancakes. He’s a 2020 All-State player and was a unanimous first-team All-District player.
“I want to thank god for giving me the ability to play this game of football,” Henry said. “I want to thank my parents, sister and all the coaches that have ever coached me for always pushing me to my max and expecting the best out of me. I appreciate all the coaches and recruiters for spending time with me.”
The past two seasons, the Cardinals have compiled a 13-6 record. This past spring in the delayed 2020 season, they were 6-2 and finished third. In 2019, the Cardinals went 7-4 and were the only Texas team to compete in bowl game, played in the Midwest Bowl Classic.
Like Henry, Mitchell has been a consistent starter since making his first start during his sophomore season. He was the highest-graded offensive lineman on the list (98%) and was credited with 54 pancakes on the year.
“I’m honored and blessed to be apart of the Bronco family,” Mitchell said. “I want to give a ton of thanks to my family and god.”
Taylor has been a staple runner for the Wildcats and help earn them a district championship last season.
“I’m happy and blessed to be apart of the Northwest family,” Taylor said. “I can’t wait to get to work.”
