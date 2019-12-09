Lady Tigers defeat Slocum for tournament title
SLOCUM – The Neches Lady Tigers dominated the Lady Mustangs in the championship game of tournament play behind a 22-point fourth quarter, 56-22. Kaci Kimbrough led Neches with 12 points followed by Lexi Rogers with 11. Julie Neal and Brooke Sims both had seven for Slocum.
Next: Neches will host Wells tonight for the beginning of district play. Slocum will travel to Cayuga for a non-district battle.
Mustangs down Tigers in championship match
SLOCUM – The Slocum Mustangs kept their home tournament trophy in Slocum after their 59-41 defeat of the Neches Tigers in the championship round of the Mustang varsity basketball invitational Saturday. Carlos Quistian led the Tigers in scoring with 13 points. Aaron Deckard finished with 10 and JT Rives had nine. Individual stats was not reported for Slocum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.