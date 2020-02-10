The Palestine Wildcats (18-1-0) enter district on a high note after securing their 15th straight win against the Kilgore Bulldogs, 2-1.
The Wildcats got on the board first when freshman Tony Garcia netted a senior Lizardo Lemus assist on a nicely placed restart from freshman Alex Garcia. The Bulldogs answered on a corner kick at the beginning of the second half – marking the first goal Palestine's given up in nine games.
Tony Garcia put the game away on an assist from Senior Jonathan Sanchez when he headed the ball up in traffic and rifled a volley in from 20 yards out.
The Wildcats start district play next Tuesday at home against the Crockett Bulldogs.
Ladycats fall in non-district finale
The Palestine Ladycats (4-9-3) fell 2-1 Friday night against the Kilgore Lady Bulldogs.
“It was a tough game for the girls but they stepped up to the challenge and played a really good game,” head coach Luis Hernandez said.
The Lady Bulldogs took the lead after scoring from a free kick outside the box that slid in the upper 90 of Lesley's goal.
About 6 minutes later, Kilgore found their way in the net again to take a 2-0 lead. The Ladycats picked up their game and scored one goal at the end of the first half.
Izabel Simien sent a thru ball to assist Sarai Trejo who scored the goal with a perfect finish around the keeper. Unfortunately, Palestine fell short and the Ladycats could not come back from their deficit and lost the game.
Despite the fact of giving up two goals, Lesley Chavez had a great night with a total of 19 saves.
The Ladycats will be back in action Tuesday night, as they begin District play against the Crockett Lady Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m.
Westwood gets back in win column
The Westwood Lady Panthers ended their six-game slide with a 2-1 win over the Waksom Ladycats Friday. Lady Panther Ashlyn Jones returned to the starting rotation as she helped boost her team in their non-district finale.
Jones got two shots on goal as she divided the scoring duties with sophomore Gracey Reyes. Jones assisted on Reyes goal, while Haven Spencer was on the assisting end for Jones' first goal since Jan. 14.
Senior Cali Widener got three saves on the night, but allowed Waksom's lone goal of the night. Jones finished with two saves.
The Lady Panthers open district play at home tonight against Mexia. They're scheduled to hit the field at 5:30 p.m.
