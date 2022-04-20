LA POYNOR – Gracie Conrad had a busy day at the plate on Tuesday, smacking four hits in Cayuga’s 21-3 victory over La Poynor Tuesday. Conrad singled in the first, singled in the second, doubled in the third, and tripled in the fourth.
Cayuga got things started in the first inning when Conrad singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The Ladycats notched 10 runs in the fourth inning. Paige Fowler, Bree Daniel, Tatum Willingham, Madi Mills, Conrad, and Malerie Hinshaw powered the big inning with RBIs.
Alexis Chambers led things off in the circle for Cayuga. The pitcher went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out one.
Cayuga tallied 18 hits in the game. Conrad led Cayuga with four hits in five at bats.
Frankston 12, Brook Hill 8
BROOK HILL -- The Frankston Maidens stole the lead late and defeated Brook Hill 12-8 on Tuesday. The game was tied at eight with the Maidens batting in the top of the sixth when Lynsie Bizzell singled on a 2-1 count, scoring two runs.
Both pitching staffs had their hands full, frequently dealing with runners on base. Frankston collected 10 hits.
Frankston opened an early lead in the second inning when Bizzell hit a solo homer.
Brook Hill scored three runs in the fourth inning.
Jaycie Dillard earned the win for the Maidens. Dillard surrendered eight runs on ten hits over seven innings, striking out 11.
Frankston smacked one home run on the day. Bizzell went deep in the second inning.
Bizzell, Coralyn Happel, Dillard, and Sexton all had two hits to lead Frankston.
Slocum 8, Grapeland 2
SLOCUM – The Grapeland Sandiettes fell behind early and couldn't come back in an 8-4 loss to the Slocum Lady Mustangs on Tuesday. Slocum scored on an error in the first inning, a double by Paterson in the second inning, an error in the second inning, an error in the second inning, a groundout by Gibson in the second inning, and an error in the second inning.
Grapeland lost despite out-hitting Slocum seven to four.
Grapeland notched three runs in the seventh inning. Makayla McCombs and Jaycee Graham all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Slocum scored five runs in the second inning. Slocum’s offense in the inning was led by Paterson, Lasiter, Bedre, Gibson, and Teems all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
Marlee Lasiter was the winning pitcher for Slocum. Lasiter lasted seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out eight.
Graham took the loss for Grapeland. Graham went six innings, allowing eight runs on four hits and striking out three.
Kerens 1, Neches 0
KERENS -- BBoth teams were strong in the pitcher's circle on Tuesday, but Kerens was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over the Neches Lady Tigers on Tuesday. Jessi Sumpter started the game for Neches and recorded 19 outs.
Sumpter took the loss for Neches. The pitcher allowed five hits and one run over six and a third innings, striking out 11.
