FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens grabbed an early lead on its way to a 16-1 victory over Cross Roads on Friday. The Maidens scored on a single by Savannah Lindsey and a grand slam by Coralyn Happel in the first inning.
A five-run first inning, four-run second and third innings, along with a three-run fourth inning was the catalyst behind the Maidens 16-run evening. Happel highlighted the night with a grand slam on a 1-0 count that gave Frankston a 5-1 lead in the first.
Julianna Gould had a RBI single in the bottom of the single to extend their lead to 6-1. Kinley Howie also had a two-run single shortly after. Burnet Kaysiah followed her with a single on a line drive to left field.
The Maidens tallied 20 hits in the game. Kaylee Davis and Savannah Lindsey each collected three hits to lead the Maidens.
Howie was the winning pitcher for Frankston. She went four innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight.
Kerens 12, Cayuga 2
KERENS – The Cayuga Ladycats dropped their third consecutive game the game slip away in a 12-2 loss to Kerens on Friday..
Brandi Douglas started the game for Cayuga. Douglas went one-third of an inning, allowing three runs on two hits. Grace Gurganus threw four and a third innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Cayuga totaled 12 hits in the game. Grace Gurganus led the Ladycats with three hits in three at bats. She had a RBI single in the second inning, which gave Cayuga their first run of the game.
