The following message is transmitted at the request of the Texas Department of Public Safety. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK THE GONZALES POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR ALLYANNA HERNANDEZ, WHITE, FEMALE, 12 YEARS OLD, 5 FEET 0 INCHES, 90 POUNDS, BLONDE HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING GLASSES, WHITE BLOUSE, BELL BOTTOM BLUE JEANS, AND WHITE SHOES. VICTIM WAS LAST SEEN AT 12 AM ON APRIL 1 2023 AT THE 1600 BLOCK OF SAINT VINCENT STREET, GONZALEZ, TX 7 8 6 2 9 ON FOOT. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE GONZALEZ POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 8 3 0 6 7 2 8 6 8 6. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS GONZALES POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 8 3 0 6 7 2 8 6 8 6.