BUFFALO – The Elkhart Lady Elks had all cylinders firing on offense on Tuesday, winning big over the Buffalo Lady Bison Softball 9-2.
The Lady Elks got things moving in the first inning, when an error scored one run for Elkhart Varsity Elks.
Elkhart pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third an error scored one and Londyn Holland singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Elks tallied three runs in the sixth inning. Lynsie Walding and Haleigh Hughes powered the big inning with RBIs.
Walding led things off in the pitcher's circle for the Lady Elks. The righthander surrendered two runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out seven.
Elkhart had eight hits in the game. Walding and Hadley Waldon all had multiple hits. Waldon and Walding all had two hits to lead.
Neches 13, Cayuga 2
CAYUGA – An eight-run second inning led the Neches Lady Tigers to a 13-2 victory on Tuesday. Karlee White, Lacie Macias, Kacie Trimble, and Kourtney Mannix each had RBIs in the big inning.
Jessi Sumpter pitched Neches to victory. The righthander lasted five innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out four.
Madi Mills took the loss for Cayuga. Mills lasted four and a third innings, allowing 14 hits and 13 runs while striking out one.
The Lady Tigers Varsity collected 14 hits. Trimble, Mannix, Joely Jenkins, Sumpter, and Mallory Main all had multiple hits. Trimble went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead Neches.
Grapeland 4, Leon 2
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes snagged a late lead and defeated Leon 4-2 on Tuesday. The game was tied at one with the Sandiettes batting in the bottom of the fifth when Jessi Cunningham doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Jaycee Graham pitched the Sandiettes to victory. The righty went seven innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out three.
Morgan Terry, Cunningham, Graham, Makenna McCombs, Makayla McCombs, and Haley Boehm all had one hit to lead Grapeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.