ELKHART – The Elkhart Lady Elks easily dispatched Westwood Lady Panthers 12-2 on Friday.
Lynsie Walding was on the rubber for the Lady Elks. The righthander lasted six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out seven.
Ally Nichols was in the circle for the Westwood Lady Panthers. The righthander lasted five and a third innings, allowing nine hits and 12 runs while striking out six.
Elkhart racked up nine hits. Hadley Waldon, Emily Lively, and Haleigh Hughes all collected multiple hits for Elkhart. Hughes, Lively, and Waldon each managed two hits to lead their squad. Elkhart didn't commit a single error in the field. Hughes had seven chances in the field, the most on the team.
Nichols led Westwood with two hits in three at bats.
Frankston 4, Martin’s Mill 3
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens stole the lead late in the game in a 4-3 victory over Martins Mill on Friday. The game was tied at three with Frankston batting in the bottom of the sixth when Abigail Fletcher singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
The Maidens evened things up at three in the bottom of the third inning when Jaycie Dillard singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
After Martins Mill scored two runs in the top of the second, Frankston answered with two of their own. Martin’s Mill scored when Kate Lindsey doubled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs. Frankston then answered when Addi Loebig doubled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run and Bri Looney singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run.
Dillard led things off in the circle for the Maidens. The righthander surrendered three runs on one hit over one inning, striking out two and walking one.
Frankston had 13 hits in the game. Looney, Dillard, Kelsey Sexton, Loebig, and Kaylee Davis all had multiple hits for Frankston Maidens Varsity. Davis, Loebig, Sexton, Dillard, and Looney each collected two hits to lead Frankston Maidens Varsity.
Grapeland 11, Slocum 3
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes stole the lead late and defeated the Slocum Lady Mustangs 11-3 on Friday. The Sandiettes was down 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Morgan Terry doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs.
Grapeland earned the victory despite allowing Slocum to score three runs in the second inning. Slocum Mustangs Varsity offense in the inning was led by Lasiter, M, Warrington, and Bridges J, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Slocum took an early lead in the second inning when an error scored one run.
The Sandiettes tallied six runs in the sixth inning. The offensive firepower by Sandiettes was led by Ella Post, Makayla McCombs, Terry, Kayleigh Lively, and Jessi Cunningham, all driving in runs in the inning.
Jaycee Graham was the winning pitcher for the Sandiettes. The righty surrendered three runs on five hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Lasiter took the loss for Slocum. The pitcher allowed four hits and five runs over five innings, striking out eight.
Grapeland racked up 10 hits in the game. McCombs, Post, Cunningham, and Terry all had multiple hits for the Sandiettes. Terry, Cunningham, Post, and McCombs each managed two hits to lead.
Cross Roads 9, Cayuga 5
MALAKOFF – The Cayuga Ladycats lost the lead late in a 9-5 defeat to Cross Roads on Friday. The game was tied at four with Cross Roads batting in the top of the fifth when an error scored two runs.
Cayuga fired up the offense in the first inning, when Gracie Conrad grounded out, scoring one run.
In the top of the fourth inning, Cross Roads tied things up at four when Alanah Logan singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.
Cayuga notched three runs in the third inning. Tatum Willingham, Conrad, and Alexis Chambers all drove in runs in the frame.
Chambers was in the pitcher's circle for Cayuga. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing nine runs on ten hits and striking out two.
Cayuga tallied seven hits on the day. Kylee Mitchell went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Cayuga.
Neches 11, LaPoynor 3
LAPOYNOR -- An early lead helped the Neches Lady Tigers defeat LaPoyner 11-3 on Saturday. Neches scored on a double by Kourtney Mannix in the first inning, a walk by Gracie Carson in the second inning, a walk by Joely Jenkins in the second inning, a walk by Kacie Trimble in the second inning, and a error in the second inning.
LaPoyner scored three runs in the first inning, but Neches still managed to pull out the victory.
The Lady Tigers took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. In the second, Jessi Sumpter was struck by a pitch, driving in a run, Carson drew a walk, scoring one run, Jenkins drew a walk, scoring one run, Trimble drew a walk, scoring one run, and an error scored one run for Neches NHS Lady Tigers Varsity.
Sumpter was the winning pitcher for Neches. The righthander allowed seven hits and three runs over seven innings, striking out nine.
Neches racked up nine hits. Mannix went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead the Lady Tigers Varsity in hits.
