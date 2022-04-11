ELKHART – Lynsie Walding shut down the Crockett Lady Bulldogs, throwing a complete game shutout and leading the Elkhart Lady Elks to a 15-0 victory on Friday
Elkhart got on the board in the first inning.
The Lady Elks scored six runs in the third inning. Haleigh Hughes, Claire Herring, Hadley Waldon, Maci Gonzalez, Cami Pyeatt, and Walding each had RBIs in the big inning.
Walding was in the circle for Elkhart. The righty surrendered zero runs on one hit over four innings, striking out five and walking one.
Elkhart collected eight hits. Hughes and Waldon each had two hits to lead Elkhart Varsity Elks. Elkhart Varsity Elks was sure handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Hughes had the most chances in the field with five. Walding led Elkhart with three stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with 14 stolen bases.
Franklin 22, Westwood 0
FRANKLIN – The Westwood Lady Panthers watched the game slip away early and couldn't recover in a 22-0 loss to Franklin on Friday. Franklin scored on a triple by Lowry, a double by Karaline Smitherman, and a single by Youree in the first inning.
One bright spot for the Lady Panthers was a single by Ally Nichols in the fourth inning.
Nichols took the loss for Westwood. Nichols surrendered 22 runs on 16 hits over three innings, striking out two.
Nichols led Westwood with one hit in two at bats.
Frankston 15, LaPoynor 11
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens stole the lead late in the game in a 15-11 victory over LaPoynor on Friday. The game was tied at 11 with Frankston batting in the bottom of the sixth when Burnett Kaysiah singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Kaysiah led Frankston to victory by driving in four runs. Kaysiah went 3-for-4 at the plate. Kaysiah drove in runs on a single in the second, a double in the fifth, and a single in the sixth.
The Maidens got on the board in the first inning when Kaylee Davis doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Frankston tallied six runs in the fifth inning. Lynsie Bizzell, Julianna Gould, Kaysiah, and Jaycie Dillard powered the big inning with RBIs.
Dillard took the win for Frankston. The righthander allowed one hit and two runs over two innings, striking out one and walking zero.
Gould started the game for the Maidens. The pitcher allowed six hits and nine runs over five innings, striking out one and walking zero
Frankston racked up 17 hits in the game. Gould went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead Frankston Maidens Varsity in hits.
Latexo 13, Grapeland 1
LATEXO – The Grapeland Sandiettes fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 13-1 loss to Latexo on Friday.
Jaycee Graham took the loss for the Sandiettes. The righty surrendered 13 runs on 13 hits over four innings.
Morgan Terry, Jessi Cunningham, and Kayleigh Lively each managed one hit to lead Grapeland.
