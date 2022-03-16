Elkhart 13, Crockett 1
CROCKETT – The Elkhart Lady Elks got back in the win column Tuesday night following their 13-1 victory over the Crockett Bulldogs.
The Lady Elks got things moving early in the game behind a six-run first inning. Lynsie Walding drove in two early in the first inning to get their offense going. Claire Herring doubled on her first at-bat as she drove in another two runs. A RBI single from Kylee Coker drove in the final two runs of the inning to give the Lady Elks a commanding 6-0 lead.
Emily Lively led things off in the circle for Elkhart. She last four innings, allowing seven hits and one run while striking out three and walking zero. Walding led Elkhart with two hits in two at bats. The Lady Elks stole 11 bases during the game with Lively leading in that category at three.
Cross Roads 11, Frankston 6
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens watched the game slip away early as Cross roads built a 6-0 lead after the first three innings of play. The Maidens did attempt a comeback late in the game behind four runs in the seventh inning that was highlighted by Coralyn Happel, Addi Loebig and Zoey Walker.
Julianna Gould was on the mound for Frankston as she allowed 12 hits and 11 runs, while striking out one. Kaylee Davis led the Maidens with two hits in three at bats.
