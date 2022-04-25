CROCKETT – Ally Nichols had all the right stuff on Friday for the Westwood Lady Panthers, allowing zero runs and besting Crockett by a score of 13-0
The Lady Panthers secured the victory thanks to seven runs in the third inning. Westwood’s big bats in the inning were led by walks by Taunee Ashford and Nichols.
Westwood tallied seven runs in the third inning. Ashford and Nichols each had RBIs in the big inning.
Nichols was the winning pitcher for Westwood. Nichols surrendered zero runs on two hits over four innings, striking out six.
Lillie Mack went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Panthers in hits.
Elkhart 10, Fairfield 8
ELKHART – The Elkhart Elks snatched the lead late in the game in a 10-8 victory over Fairfield Varsity Lady Eagles on Saturday. The game was tied at eight with Elkhart Elks batting in the bottom of the sixth when Haleigh Hughes singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs.
There was plenty of action on the basepaths as Elkhart Elks collected 14 hits and Fairfield Varsity Lady Eagles had five.
Elkhart Elks got things moving in the second inning. An error scored one run for Elkhart Elks.
Elkhart Elks notched four runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught came from a single by Hughes, a fielder's choice by Hannah Holloway, and a double by m gonzalez.
Lynsie Walding toed the rubber for Elkhart Elks. The pitcher allowed five hits and eight runs over seven innings, striking out six.
Kennedy Lane was in the pitcher's circle for Fairfield Varsity Lady Eagles. The pitcher lasted six innings, allowing 14 hits and ten runs while striking out two.
Elkhart Elks tallied 14 hits on the day. Hughes, Walding, Hadley Waldon, and Londyn Holland all managed multiple hits for Elkhart Elks. Walding and Hughes each managed three hits to lead Elkhart Elks.
Cayuga 6, LaPoynor 1
CAYUGA – The Cayuga Ladycats defeated LaPoynor 6-1 on Friday.
Cayuga notched three runs in the fourth inning. The offensive onslaught by Cayuga was led by Malerie Hinshaw, Caylin Freeman, and Paige Fowler, all knocking in runs in the inning.
Alexis Chambers led things off in the pitcher's circle for the Ladycats. The pitcher surrendered one run on three hits over seven innings, striking out two and walking one.
Kylee Mitchell led the Ladycats with two hits in four at bats.
Kerens 2, Neches 1
NECHES – Both teams were strong in the pitcher's circle on Friday, but Kerens was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over the Neches Lady Tigers on Friday. Jessi Sumpter started the game for Neches and recorded 21 outs.
Sumpter took the loss for Neches. The righty allowed three hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Joely Jenkins and Gracie Carson each managed one hit to lead the Lady Tigers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.