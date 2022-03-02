Westwood 8, Grapeland 3
GRAPELAND – The Westwood Lady Panthers picked up their third win of the season Monday in an 8-3 victory over the Grapeland Sandiettes.
The Lady Panthers got things started in the first inning when Madi Joslin grounded out, scoring one run. The Lady Panthers best inning of the game came in a three-run frame at the top of the sixth. The rally was led by a walk by Brandi Douglas, a single by Zaylean Gonzalez and a double by Joslin. Ally Nichols got the start for Westwood. She surrendered three runs on two hits over seven innings – striking out 15.
Jaycee Graham led things off in the circle for Grapeland. The pitcher allowed nine hits and eight runs over seven innings – striking out seven. Graci Weston and Douglas each had multiple hits for the Lady Panthers. Weston went 3-of-5 at the plate to lead Westwood in hits.
Elkhart 6, Carthage 2
CARTHAGE – The Elkhart Lady Elks secured their second straight win in a 6-2 victory over the Carthage Lady Dawgs Tuesday.
The Lady Elks two-run first inning was highlighted by a double from Lynsie Walding on her first at bat. Walding was also on the mound for Elkhart – surrendering two runs on five hits over seven innings and striking out two.
The Lady Elks racked up 12 hits as a team. Cami Pyeatt led them with three hits in four at bats. Londyn Holland, Walding and Hannah Holloway each racked up two hits for Elkhart.
