Westwood 21, Leon 6
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers opened their season with a 21-6 win over the Leon Lady Cougars.
A 12-run first inning helped earn the Lady Panthers their first win of the season Tuesday. The offensive showcase was sparked by a home run from Zaylean Gonzalez. Also highlighting their first inning steak was a home run shot from Madi Joslin. Doubles from Allison Nichols and Lillie Mack was more than enough to steal any early momentum from the Lady Cougars. The first inning also featured singles from Brandi Douglas, Sydney Collier and Harley Aurtery.
The Lady Panthers put up six runs in the second inning and three in the third before the game was called. Nichols earned the win for Westwood. She went three innings with nine strikeouts. Mack had a team high of four RBI to go along with two hits and two runs. Gonzalez, Joslin and Nichols each had three RBI. Nichols also had a triple in the bottom of the third inning. The Lady Panthers totaled 11 hits in the game.
Grapeland 14, Kennard 0
KENNARD -- Jaycee Graham shut down the Kennard Lady Tigers, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Sandiettes to a 14-0 victory on Tuesday.
Sandiettes secured the victory thanks to eight runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Makayla McCombs and Kayleigh Lively, a groundout by Morgan Terry, by Haley Boehm, a fielder's choice by Graham, and an error on a ball put in play by Stephanie Spriggs. Sandiettes put up eight runs in the third inning. Terry, Spriggs, Graham, McCombs, Lively, and Boehm all contributed in the big inning with RBIs. Graham earned the win for Sandiettes. Graham went four innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out eight and walking zero.
Sandiettes totaled seven hits in the game. Lively and McCombs each managed multiple hits for Sandiettes. McCombs and Lively each collected two hits to lead Sandiettes.
Mildred 6, Elkhart 1
MILDRED – The Elkhart Lady Elks fell Tuesday night against the Mildred Lady Eagles, 6-1. White led things off in the circle for Mildred. White surrendered one run on five hits over seven innings, striking out nine.
Lynsie Walding toed the rubber for the Lady Elks. The righty surrendered six runs on six hits over six innings, striking out 11 and walking zero. Claire Herring, Haleigh Hughes, Londyn Holland, Kylee Coker, and Walding each collected one hit to lead Elkhart.
Mildred tallied six hits in the game. White, Dickerson, and Owen each managed multiple hits for Mildred. Mildred didn't commit a single error in the field. Wing had 10 chances in the field, the most on the team.
