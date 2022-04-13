FRUITVALE – Jessi Sumpter didn't allow a single run as the Neches Lady Tigers defeated Fruitvale 7-0 on Tuesday. Sumpter allowed just two hits.
In the first inning, Neches got their offense started. An error scored one run for the Lady Tigers .
Sumpter was on the rubber for Neches. Sumpter went six and two-thirds innings, allowing zero runs on two hits and striking out ten.
Neches tallied nine hits on the day. Kacie Trimble and Sumpter all had multiple. Sumpter and Trimble each collected two hits to lead Neches.
Buffalo 9, Westwood 8
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fought back after falling down by six runs in the fifth inning. The comeback fell just short though, in a 9-8 defeat to the Buffalo Lady Bison on Tuesday. The Lady Panthers scored five runs in the failed comeback on a fielder's choice by Zaylean Gonzalez, a single by Ally Nichols, a single by Brandi Douglas, and an error.
Westwood couldn't keep up with Buffalo Bison Softball early in the game. Buffalo scored on an error, a groundout by Avery Hardin, a single by Caylee Ayres, a single by Skylar Parker, and a double by Litzy Gongora in the first inning.
Westwood notched five runs in the sixth inning. Westwood Lady Panthers's big bats in the inning were led by singles by Nichols and Douglas, a fielder's choice by Gonzalez, and an error on a ball put in play by Mallory Warner.
Nichols took the loss for the Lady Panthers. The righthander surrendered nine runs on nine hits over seven innings, striking out eight.
The Lady Panthers collected ten hits on the day. Douglas and Nichols each racked up multiple hits. Nichols and Douglas each collected two hits to lead their squad.
Centerville 10, Grapeland 5
GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 10-5 loss to the Centerville Lady Tigers on Tuesday. Centerville Tigers scored on a double by Casey Brent, a double by Kaylee Brent, a single by Rebecca Wilson, an error, and a single by Brent in the first inning.
Jaycee Graham took the loss for the Sandiettes. Graham surrendered 14 runs on 14 hits over five innings, striking out five.
Anna Cutshaw, Jessi Cunningham, Makenna McCombs, Graham, and Haley Boehm each collected one hit to lead the Sandiettes.
