NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers bounced back Friday with an 11-1 win over the Frankston Maidens after losing to them 3-1 on Tuesday.
Neches scored on a double by Joely Jenkins and a single by Kacie Trimble in the first inning.
The Lady Tigers scored six runs in the fourth inning. Neches big bats were led by Lacie Marcias, Trimble, and Abigail Fletcher, who all drove in runs.
Jessi Sumpter earned the victory in the pitcher's circle for Neches. The hurler surrendered one run on six hits over six innings, striking out five and walking one.
Kinley Howie took the loss for Frankston. The righty went four innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits and striking out four.
Addi Loebig led the Maidens with two hits in three at bats.
Neches totaled 11 hits in the game. Trimble, Fletcher, Libby Rain and Jenkins each racked up multiple hits for Neches. Trimble went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Neches in hits.
Teague 5, Elkhart 0
TEAGUE – The Elkhart Lady Elks were shutout, 5-0, against the Teague Lady Lions Friday. Sarah Lott toed the rubber for the Lady Elks. The lefthander allowed seven hits and five runs over six innings, striking out eight and walking zero. Lott also led Elkhart with one hit in three at bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.