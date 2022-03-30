FRANKSTON – The Neches Lady Tigers scored six runs in the second on its way to a 9-2 victory over Frankston on Tuesday. Neches offense in the inning was led by Jessi Sumpter, Joely Jenkins, and Kourtney Mannix, all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
The Lady Tigers Varsity got things started in the first inning when Gracie Carson doubled on a 2-0 count, scoring one run. They tallied six runs in the second inning. Neches batters contributing to the big inning included Sumpter, Jenkins, and Mannix, who all drove in runs.
Sumpter earned the win for the Lady Tigers. The righty lasted seven innings, allowing two hits and two runs while striking out 13.
Julianna Gould took the loss for Frankston. The bulldog allowed five hits and two runs over five and a third innings, striking out five and walking one.
Jaycie Dillard started the game for Frankston. The pitcher went one and two-thirds innings, allowing seven runs on four hits, striking out one and walking one
Neches tallied one home run on the day. Mannix had a homer in the second inning.
Sumpter, White, and Jenkins each collected two hits to lead Neches.
Crockett 11, Westwood 8
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers stayed in it until the end, but Crockett pulled away late in an 11-8 victory on Tuesday. The game was tied at six with Crockett batting in the top of the seventh when M Lopez singled on a 2-2 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Panthers lost despite out-hitting Crockett eight to four.
Westwood opened up scoring in the second inning. They knotted the game up at six in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Madi Joslin singled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.
They also scored three runs in the fifth inning. Westwood scored its runs on an RBI groundout by Harlee Autery.
Ally Nichols took the loss for the Lady Panthers. The righty lasted seven innings, allowing four hits and 11 runs while striking out 11.
Westwood tallied eight hits on the day. Lillie Mack led Westwood with three hits in four at bats. Jaysa Coney led them with two stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with six stolen bases.
Franklin 17, Elkhart 4
FRANKLIN – The Elkhart Lady Elks couldn't keep up with the Franklin Lady Lions and fell 17-4 on Tuesday.
Lynsie Walding led things off in the circle for Elkhart. The righthander lasted four innings, allowing 12 hits and 17 runs while striking out three.
Cami Pyeatt went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Lady Elks in hits.
Martin’s Mill 15, Cayuga 7
CAYUGA – Both pitching staffs had their hands full on Tuesday in a high-scoring affair where Martin’s Mill bested the Cayuga Ladycats, 15-7.
Cayuga struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Martin’s Mill, giving up 15 runs.
Alexis Chambers was in the pitcher's circle for Cayuga. The righthander surrendered 15 runs on 20 hits over seven innings, striking out eight.
Cayuga collected ten hits on the day. Conrad led Cayuga with three hits in four at bats. The Ladycats was sure-handed and didn't commit a single error. Tatum Willingham made the most plays with nine.
