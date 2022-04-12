CAYUGA – Addi Loebig drove in four on three hits to lead the Frankston Maidens past Cayuga 13-4 on Monday. Loebig drove in runs on a sacrifice fly in the second, a double in the third, a stolen base in the fourth, and a single in the seventh.
Frankston got on the board in the second inning. Kelsey Sexton drove in one when Sexton doubled.
The Maidens put up four runs in the fourth inning. Frankston Maidens Varsity's big inning was driven by a walk by Loebig and a single by Bri Looney.
Jaycie Dillard was credited with the victory for Frankston Maidens Varsity. The pitcher went seven innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out eight.
Loebig, Looney, and Coralyn Happel each racked up multiple hits for Frankston. Looney and Loebig each collected three hits to lead.
Elkhart 9, Groesbeck 6
GROESBECK – The Elkhart Lady Elks bested the Groesbeck Lady Goats Lady in a high-scoring affair, 9-6.
The Lady Elks got on the board in the first inning when they scored one run when Haleigh Hughes doubled.
Elkhart pulled away for good with six runs in the third inning. In the third Hughes doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs, Claire Herring grounded out, scoring one run, Garrett induced Hadley Waldon to hit into a fielder's choice, but one run scored, Cami Pyeatt singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, and Elkhart Lady Elks scored one run on a stolen base.
Lynsie Walding was on the rubber for Elkhart. The pitcher lasted seven innings, allowing six hits and five runs while striking out seven.
Elkhart tallied one home run on the day. Walding went deep in the sixth inning.
Elkhart had 12 hits in the game. Londyn Holland, Hughes, and Walding each had multiple hits for Elkhart Lady Elks. Holland led the Lady Elks with four hits in four at bats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.