MARTIN’S MILL – The Frankston Maidens picked up their fifth consecutive win Friday after sweeping the district series against the Martin’s Mill Lady Mustangs, 18-1, Friday.
The Maidens got on the board in the first inning when Kinley Howie singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs, in the first inning.
The Maidens had back-to-back three-run innings in the second and third innings that was followed by a pair of five-run innings in the fourth and fifth innings.
Kaylee Davis launched a homer in the top of the fourth inning that extended their lead to 9-0. Kinley Howie had an RBI single after the homer that was followed by a two-run triple from Burney Kaysiah. Julianna Gould ended the inning with another RBI single for the Maidens that helped them carry a 13-0 lead into the fifth inning.
Savannah Lindsey socked their second homer of the day in the fifth inning that placed a strong exclamation point on their 17-run win.
Howie was the winning pitcher for Frankston. She only allowed one hit and zero runs over three innings, striking out five and walking one.
Frankston outhit Martin’s Mill 20-5 in the game. Gould went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead Frankston in hits. Davis, Lindsey and Howie each collected three hits. Kaysiah and Corralyn Happel each had two hits.
Teague 16, Westwood 1
TEAGUE – The Westwood Lady Panthers fell behind early and couldn't come back in a 16-1 loss to the Teague Lady Lions on Friday.
Ally Nichols was in the circle for the Lady Panthers. Nichols lasted three and a third innings, allowing five hits and 16 runs while striking out one.
Zaylean Gonzalez went yard in the third inning for the Lady Panthers for their only home run of the night.
Gonzalez went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead the Lady Panthers in hits.
