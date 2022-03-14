Groesbeck 24, Westwood 8
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers watched the game slip away early as they could not climb back from a 14-run first inning from the Groesbeck Lady Goats.
The Lady Panther scored seven of their eight total runs in the first two innings of their 24-8 loss Friday. Brandi Douglas doubled late in the first inning – driving in three runs. After both Madi Joslin and Graci Weston was walked at the top of the second inning, Zaylean Gonzalez doubled – driving one run home. A ground out from Alison Nichols and single from Douglas resulted in their final three runs of the inning.
The Lady Panthers racked up six hits with Douglas and Gonzalez each collecting two.
Buffalo 11, Elkhart 7
ELKHART – The Buffalo Lady Bison took control of the game during the first inning and never relinquished the lead as they beat the Elkhart Lady Elks 11-7 Friday.
The Lady Elks fell behind 6-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning. They put up three runs in the inning, which were all scored on a single from Haleigh Hughes. Hughes drove in five runners in the loss – a double in the first, a single in the fifth and a home run in the seventh. Elkhart tallied seven hits in the game. Hughes led them as she went 3-of-4 at the plate to lead her team.
