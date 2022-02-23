Westwood 13, Kemp 3
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers got back in the win column Tuesday against the Kemp Lady Yellowjackets, 13-3.
A five-run first inning for the Lady Panthers set the tone for Tuesday’s home game. Westwood scored on a single by Harlee Autery in the first inning, a walk by Brandi Douglas, a field’s choice by Sydney Collier and a walk on Graci Weston.
The Lady Panthers doubled back later in the game for a five-run fourth inning highlighted by RBI from Mallory Warner, Weston and Douglas. Allison Nichols was credited with the win for the Lady Panthers. She had 10 strikeouts in five innings on the mound. Warner and Weston finished the game with two RBI. Weston also had a triple in the bottom of the fourth inning. Warner was two-of-two at bat.
The Lady Panthers collected nine hits on the day – Autery, Nichols and Warner each had two.
Elkhart 10, Martin’s Mill 0
ELKHART – Lynsie Walding pitched a shutout in the Lady Elks home matchup against Martin’s Mill as she helped them secure a 10-0 victory.
The Lady Elks were held to one run in the first inning that was set up by a Londyn Holland triple. Things got going in the fourth inning for the Lady Elks on back-to-back singles from Haley Hughes and Emily Lively. Hannah Holloway, Cami Pyeatt and Walding powered RBI in the inning.
The Lady Elks put up two runs in the fifth inning and ended their night with a four-run sixth inning. Hadley Waldon doubled on a line drive to right field that set up a RBI single for Holloway. Walding, Claire Herring and Holloway led the Lady Elks with a combined six hits. The Lady Elks finished with 11 on the day.
Walding finished with three RBI. She also struck out nine in six innings – allowing only two hits.
