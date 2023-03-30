PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers claimed a 13-3 victory on Tuesday over the Mexia Ladycats.
A pair of five-run innings in the first and fifth highlighted the Lady Panthers district win. Sandwiched between them was a three-run second inning where Graci Weston launched a long ball for a home run. Bry Hyde also sent one across the fence in the first inning for Westwood.
Emily Hodge had a two-run single in the first inning to get the Lady Panthers started. Madi Joslin followed with a one-run double.
In the fifth inning, Hyde, Paxton Coker and Ally Nichols all drove in runs in the inning.
Nichols earned the victory on the rubber for the Lady Panthers. The righthander went four and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on three hits, striking out seven and walking one.
Hyde led Westwood with three hits in three at bats. Nichols was 2-for-2 at the plate. Hodge, Joslin and Coker all collected two hits as well.
Neches 10, LaPoynor 0
LAPOYNOR -- Jessi Sumpter shut down LaPoynor, throwing a complete game shutout and leading the Neches Lady Tigers to a 10-0 victory on Tuesday.
Neches secured the victory thanks to six runs in the fourth inning. Madi Gordon, Lacie Macias, Sumpter, Joely Jenkins, and Kacie Trimble each had RBIs in the frame.
Sumpter got the win for Neches. The righthander lasted six innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out 11 and walking zero.
Abigail Fletcher led the Lady Tigers with three hits in four at bats.
