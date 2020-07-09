Catfish can grow exceptionally large, but urban legend beauties said to be big as a Volkswagen do not exist. Tim Pruitt’s former world record blue cat caught form the Mississippi River (pictured here) in 2005 weighed 124 pounds. The fish eclipsed Cody Mullennix’s 121.5 pound world record caught from Lake Texoma in 2004. The current world record blue cat is a 143 pounder caught in 2011 from Buggs Island Reservoir in Virginia.