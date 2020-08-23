Do you have a love of sports? Have a knack for telling stories in an interesting, energetic style? If so, then sports writing or photography may be for you. The Palestine Herald-Press is currently seeking contributors to add to our sports coverage for the upcoming football season.
Whether you are a seasoned writer or a student with and interest in journalism, we've got you covered.
Our team of editors will coordinate coverage of area games and offer advice on how to best capture the feel of the field.
If you have ever wanted to explore a career in sports writing or photojournalism, now's your chance. Email sports@palestineherald.com for more information.
