When spring fills the air, Tom turkeys get in the mood for love as the wheels of another breeding season kick into gear.
A dominant gobbler riding a testosterone high is prone to bust into uncontrollable fits of boisterous gobbling. The resonant vocals are often followed by peculiar struts, drums, spitting sounds and other haughty displays of self importance. It’s raucous behavior meant to impress the ladies and discourage other suitors from infringing on their turf.
All of the trash talk is sweet music to the ears of spring turkey hunters. That’s because they rely heavily on gobbling activity to pinpoint birds and plot hunting strategies. The idea is to home in on the sounds of the gobbler so you can move in close, mock the sounds of a lovesick hen turkey and ultimately lure the boss bird into shotgun range -- 40 yards or less.
If spring turkey hunting sounds like fun, that's because it is. Most of Texas’ 55,000-plus spring turkey hunters will agree it is one of nature's greatest shows.
One of the main attractions is the mystery. No two spring turkey hunts are ever the same. Things are forever changing out there, especially the moods of Tom turkeys.
Some gobblers are so easily fooled that luring them in close enough to make a head shot with a 12 gauge might hardly seem like a challenge. Other birds can be so difficult that it may seem like a total waste of time.
Turkeys in Texas
Texas’ army of turkey hunters will be out in number in coming weeks. Most will head to Rio Grande country in South, Central and North Texas.
Rios are by far the most plentiful of the three sub-species of wild turkey found in Texas, according to Jason Hardin, wild turkey program leader with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Hardin says Rio numbers have declined somewhat in recent times, but the population remains strong at around 400,000 to 450,000 birds.
Eastern wild turkeys run a distant second to Rios with a population of about 10,000 birds. Merriams are the least common of Texas turkeys with isolated pockets found in the Davis Mountains of far West Texas. Hardin says the last estimate in the early 2000s indicated about 500 pure-bred Merriams. He says those birds have likely hybridized with Rios since that time.
Season Outlook
Every year is a good year for turkey hunting in Texas. Hardin predicts 2023 will follow suit, with plenty of mature gobblers in the field and limited numbers of jennies (juvenile hens) to distract adult birds from tending to business. Toms will be most responsive to calling once adult hens are bred and locked on nests.
The biologist says Rios had little nesting success and reproduction in 2022 due to the prolonged summer drought and intense heat. Drought reduced the forage availability turkeys need to be in peak physical condition for breeding and nesting, while the heat resulted in severe stress.
“There just wasn’t a lot of interest in reproduction last year,” he said. “The heat being what it was, I think the birds spent a lot of time in the shade panting instead of out looking for what little forage there was. The birds were in more of a survival mode.”
Hardin added that some hunters may see visible
evidence of last summer’s stress in gobblers that are shot this spring. A common indicator is “beard rot.” The temporary condition is caused by a vitamin deficiency that makes portions of beard appear orange or rust in color. In some cases the beard will be so fragile that it actually shears off.
Staying Legal
Hunters in the 10 Rio Grande onebird limit counties and in 12 eastern wild turkey counties are required to report their harvest within 24 hours through the My Texas Hunt Harvest app or the TPWD website. All turkeys must be tagged immediately after harvest.
Hunter Education requirements apply. Valid hunting license and Upland Game Bird endorsement ($7) required.
Eastern Turkey counties: Shotguns and lawful archery equipment are the only legal means of take; no hunting over bait.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by email, mattwillwrite4u@ yahoo. com.
