PALESTINE – The Palestine team tennis won their first district match of the season against Pineywoods, 11-3, Tuesday.
Carter Bennett and Carson Freeman grabbed wins for the Wildcats in boys singles. Esther Egbe, Monze Castillo, Ella Thomas, Abby Armstrong and Isabel Barnett all came away with wins in girls singles.
Palestine swept both doubles divisions with Egbe/Castillo, Thomas/Armstrong and Barnett/Esmeralda Santillian securing wins. Shaw and Juliana Cueva also took home wins in mixed doubles.
The Wildcats host their second district game Tuesday against Rusk before traveling to Hudson for their district finale the following week.
