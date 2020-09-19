Last weekend, the Padres and Giants had to postpone two games because a member of the Giants tested positive for coronavirus. When this news came just minutes before their game on Friday was supposed to start, a part of me felt a sense of "here we go again" creep up almost immediately. There have been a lot of games postponed, rescheduled, and made up because of positive tests since the season started in late July.
It's easy to look especially at what happened with the Marlins and Cardinals early in the season and see that as damning. It's easy to look at the comparative success that the NBA and NHL have had with their bubble sites and think that what's happened in baseball is a failure or at least a shortcoming. But I think that misses something important.
There's a concept in cognitive behavioral therapy called "negative filtering," where a person takes all of the good of a situation and mentally does away with it, leaving only the bad. As a result, they almost can't help but see nearly any situation negatively. This goes beyond normal pessimism, but it's in the same vein. It ends up coloring their worldview for the worse.
I've said it here before, but it bears repeating that nothing in baseball is as important or impactful as what is going on in the rest of the world. However, I'm not the first to notice that sports often hold up a bit of a mirror to our culture and our society. It's tempting to look at the number of postponed games in the baseball season and filter out the fact that the vast majority of games have not been impacted at all. It's tempting to look at the number of teams that have had at least one positive test during the season and filter out the fact that most of them have had none. For the majority of the league, the protocols are working.
This is akin to what many of us do when we go through a day and get three compliments and one negative remark. Which do we remember most distinctly? Which eats at us as we go home from work, have dinner, spend the evening with family, and then go to bed? If you're like me and like most people, it's the negative thing we heard. Brushing aside negativity from others is a hard skill to master.
By itself, this is pretty normal, but where I'm learning to be careful is when this becomes my prevailing view of the world. And negative filtering has been an easy mindset to fall into during the last six months or so.
But while I'm filtering for only the negative, I'm obviously missing that a lot of things are still positive, and it's not only okay but important to highlight those too. For instance, in March I was worried that some of my favorite small local businesses would have to close if the lockdown went on for too long. Six months later, when I'm feeling frustrated and annoyed that I /still /can't sit inside my favorite restaurant, I have to remember that thanks to their on-the-fly creativity and ingenuity, my favorite restaurant is still operating at all.
I wish I could watch and go to baseball games where the stands were filled with people, but I'm appreciating the fact that the league has figured out a way to make the season happen and carry it out nearly to the regular-season finish line.
At some point in the future, I imagine they will be able to objectively study many of the impacts of this virus and the byproducts it created. Among them, I hope we are able to develop a stronger guard against negative filtering so that we can better appreciate the good that happens even when it can feel like so many things are coming apart.
