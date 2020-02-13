AUSTIN – The Palestine Wildcats were honored with three players to be selected to the Texas Sports Writers Association's 4A All-State team.
Running back Jeremiah Davis, Linebacker Quinton Cook and Defensive back Quinton Cook were all members of the Class 4A All-State team.
Davis became the second 2,000-yard rusher in school history following his 22 carry, 124-yard performance against Midlothian Heritage in Wildcats' first regional appearance since 2004.
Davis finished the season with 2,045 rushing yards (third behind Adrian Peterson). His rushing total ranks him fourth among Texas 4A-I running backs.
Davis was Palestine's workhorse this season with 301 rushing attempts to show for it – most among any running back in school history. His 22 touchdowns rank second all-time in school history and sixth in class 4A-I.
Davis amassed 73 carries during Palestine's playoff tun, which ranks second in school history. His 514 yards over the last three games were just 30 behind clinching the Palestine's playoff rushing record, Despite being held out of the endzone for the first time in four weeks, Davis still sits tied for third all-time in school history in playoff rushing touchdowns (4).
For his career, Davis finished with the most carries in school history (708), second all-time in rushing yards (4,329) and third in rushing touchdowns (47).
Cook finished just 12 tackles short of securing sole possession of being Palestine's all-time leader in career tackles. He finished second, with 330, behind 2018 graduate Josh Williams. However, Cook's 133 tackles this year is the second-most ever recorded in a single season for the Wildcats.
The senior linebacker also posted seven sacks this season (seventh best season) and 10 career sacks, which places him fifth all-time on Palestine's sack leader list.
Lockett thrived at cornerback this year for the Wildcats snagging eight interceptions on the year – five coming during the playoffs. Lockett's eight career interceptions are tied for the most in school history with Jason Barnes. He finished as just the second cornerback since 1995 to record at least six picks in a season.
