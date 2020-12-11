SAN MARCOS – The Texas Army National Guard and the Texas High School Coaches Association are recognized the 2020-21 Academic All-State Recipients.
Anderson County had several representatives on make the list.
Palestine had six members of their cross country teams receive Academic All-State honors. Michael Flynn made first team.
Alexandra Sanchez, Garrett Bowden, Joel Ian Oliva ansd Lesley Chavez earned second team honors, while Izabel Simien was honorable mention.
Lexi Rogers represented Neches on the cross country first team with John Snider earning second team.
The Neches Lady Tigers had five members of their volleyball team receive honors. Raegan Hill and Kacie Kimbrough received first team honors.
Lexi Rogers made the second team, while Riley Catchot and Emily Hill received honorable mention.
For football, Palestine's D'Maurius Session received second team Academic All-State honors.
Westwood had three members of their football team receive All-State honors in Tyler Johnson, first team; John Marks, honorable mention; and Dononvan Barrett, honorable mention.
Elkhart's Landon Estes was the lone representative for the Elks as a honorable mention.
To be nominated for Academic All-State, a student must be: An athlete, student trainer or manager in good standing with the team, of good moral character, a senior and have an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12). Weighted GPAs accepted.
Nominations must be made by the head coach of the prospective sport and the head coach must be a member by October 15th.
After the nominations are submitted and the deadline is passed, the nominations are sent to the THSCA for review.
While the student might initially meet the criteria for nomination, that does not guarantee the student a spot on a team.
When reviewing the nominations, the THSCA considers each students’ GPA, class rank, SAT and/or ACT score. The students receive points based on each criteria. The total number of points they receive determines which team they are placed on.
The classification of the school is not a factor, and there’s not a limit on how many players can make a team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.