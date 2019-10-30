CORPUS CHRISTI – The Neches High School cross country teams qualified both the boys and girls varsity teams to the state meet in Round Rock Nov. 9
The Neches girls placed third amongst 20 competing teams. Kacie Kimbrough finished as their top runner in fifth place (12:59) against a field of 142. Lexi Rogers was the Lady Tigers next best runner in 16th.
Olivia Wendell was the final member to crack the top-25 in 25th. Emily Docteur, Mallory Main, Kailey Boaz and Kinsley Gordon all finished inside the half of runners in the meet. The Lady Tigers accumulated 106 points, which was just six points out of second place.
The Neches boys placed fourth in Corpus Christi with John Snider finishing as their top runner in 24th (19:28). Nathaniel Hammonds, Calebn Davilla and Trevor Goodwin all finished inside the top-40.
